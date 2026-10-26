In Brazil, after votes were counted from 99.73% to 100% of polling stations, the leading candidates have emerged in six gubernatorial races. At the same time, as of the evening of October 25, the country’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE) had not yet marked any of them as elected. The Rio Times reports this, citing official TSE results files.

The publication noted that fewer voters are registered at the polling stations whose votes have not yet been counted than the margin between the candidates in each of the six races. The narrowest gap was recorded in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, at 32,625 votes.

Who is leading in the gubernatorial races

in Acre, Mailza Assis of Progressistas received 66.21%, compared with 33.79% for Alan Rick of Republicanos;

in Amazonas, Omar Aziz of PSD has 61.41%, while Professor Maria do Carmo of PL has 38.59%;

in the Federal District, Celina Leão of Progressistas received 57.18%, while Leandro Grass of PT received 42.82%;

in Espírito Santo, Lorenzo Pazolini of Republicanos leads with 52.17%, compared with 47.83% for Ricardo Ferraço of MDB;

in Rio Grande do Norte, Cadu de Lula of PT has 50.77%, while Allyson of União Brasil has 49.23%;

in Tocantins, Vicentinho Júnior of PSDB received 64.51%, while Professor Dorinha of União Brasil received 35.49%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

There was no runoff in Rio de Janeiro

In the state of Rio de Janeiro, the governor was determined in the first round. On October 8, the TSE, by a majority of five votes to two, barred Republicanos candidate Anthony Garotinho from running due to a previous conviction for an administrative offense and annulled 274,411 votes cast for him.

After that, Douglas Ruas of the PL party received more than half of the valid votes. In the TSE results file updated on October 10, he is listed as elected with 4,271,199 votes, or 50.88%. Eduardo Paes of PSD received 3,706,984 votes, or 44.16%.

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