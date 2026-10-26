Victoria court upholds Vegemite ban in prisons — The Guardian

The Supreme Court of Victoria in Australia dismissed a lawsuit by prisoner Andre McKechnie, who sought to overturn the ban on Vegemite yeast spread in the state's prisons. The man argued that the refusal to provide him with the product violated his right as an Australian to “enjoy his culture”.

As The Guardian reports, McKechnie sued Victoria's corrections department after being denied access to the salty yeast-based spread. He said that without Vegemite, he felt disconnected from his family, community and the opportunity to practise Australian culture.

Court ruling

Justice Claire Harris ruled that the ban does not violate the prisoner's right to food adequate to sustain his health and wellbeing. She noted that Vegemite may be considered part of Australian culture and that provisions of the human rights charter could potentially apply to certain foods.

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At the same time, the court found the ban to be a proportionate measure. According to the judge's conclusion, it is justified by the administration's duties regarding security, proper order in the prison, the custody and wellbeing of prisoners.

Why the product was banned

Vegemite was added to the list of prohibited items in Victoria's prisons back in 2006. The administration said that the product could interfere with the work of drug-detection dogs. The yeast properties of the spread also make it potentially usable for producing alcohol.

McKechnie is serving a life sentence for the stabbing murder of developer Otto Kuhne in Queensland more than 30 years ago. He was transferred to a prison in Victoria ten years after his conviction. The Vegemite ban is also in force in Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania, while the product is permitted in correctional facilities in New South Wales.

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