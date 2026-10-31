Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said at the IISS Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrain that he was “extremely concerned” about the risk of a new round of escalation in the war between the United States and Iran. According to him, such an escalation would have a significant impact on the Middle East.

Egypt’s warning

Abdelatty said that a second round would be more dangerous and destructive and would yield no result. He also called for lessons to be learned from the past, Jerusalem Post reports.

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Situation around the Strait of Hormuz

According to the publication, an interim agreement reached in June did not secure a lasting ceasefire in the war between the United States and Iran and did not restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran later offered Washington to lift the blockade of Iranian ports in exchange for Tehran restoring traffic through this waterway within seven days.

Qatar’s mediation

Qatari mediators returned to Tehran on Friday, seeking to facilitate an agreement. At the same time, the parties, according to the Jerusalem Post, did not agree on the sequence of steps: whether nuclear talks or the easing of the blockade and oil sanctions should come first.

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