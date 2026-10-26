On October 20, South Korea repatriated a man aged between 80 and 89 who is suspected of transporting drugs for a drug trafficking group in the early 2000s. He had been hiding in Ghana for about 22 years, The Korea Herald reports, citing South Korea’s National Police Agency.

Suspected of transporting cocaine

According to police, from 2002 to 2004, the man worked as a supervisor aboard a long-distance fishing vessel. He is suspected of transporting drugs five times in international waters near South America on behalf of an organization involved in drug trafficking and receiving payment for it.

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Law enforcement officials believe the case involves 5,385 kilograms of cocaine. Police estimated the value of the shipment at approximately 4.8 trillion won, or $3.6 billion.

Wanted through Interpol

According to the National Police Agency, the suspect left for Ghana around 2004 after his accomplices were detained. In the country, he lived as an undocumented migrant. The Busan Coast Guard issued an Interpol wanted notice for him, while South Korean police established his whereabouts through information sharing with Ghanaian law enforcement. Following his deportation from Ghana, he was brought to South Korea in coordination with the Busan Coast Guard.

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