The Sudanese army said it had repelled attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North) in the Blue Nile region in southeastern Sudan. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a statement by the Sudanese army’s 4th Infantry Division.

Fighting in Bakori and Sali

According to the military, its units and support forces prevented the attackers from breaking through positions in Bakori, in the Geisan area, as well as in Sali, in the Kurmuk area. The army said it had inflicted heavy personnel and equipment losses on the attackers. At the same time, the statement provided no casualty figures or details regarding the destroyed equipment.

The commander of the 4th Infantry Division, Major General Ismail al-Tayeb Hussein, said the troops would continue defending the Blue Nile areas and conducting operations against the RSF and their allies. The RSF did not immediately comment on the army’s statement.

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Significance of the region

Fighting in Blue Nile has intensified in recent weeks, with the RSF and SPLM-North repeatedly attacking several areas of the region. On October 22, Sudanese authorities announced that the army had regained control of the strategic Bakori area after fighting with the two groups.

Bakori is located approximately 70 kilometers southeast of Damazin, the region’s administrative center. Bakori hosts a military base of the 13th Infantry Brigade of the 4th Infantry Division. Sali lies south of Damazin, about 25 kilometers north of Kurmuk, near the border with Ethiopia. In October, government forces reported repelling several attacks in the area.

Blue Nile has military and geographical significance because of its borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan. The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF has continued since April 2023, deepening a humanitarian crisis that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced millions of people to leave their homes.

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