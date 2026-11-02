A vessel was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman, leaving a hole in its starboard side. The incident occurred nine nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman, at 20:20 GMT on Sunday.

UKMTO report

Anadolu Agency reported the incident, citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). According to the agency, the vessel's captain reported being hit by an unknown projectile, which damaged the starboard side.

UKMTO did not identify the vessel or say who may have been responsible for the strike. The report also does not specify the type of projectile.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Crew condition and investigation

According to UKMTO, the vessel and its crew are safe. No environmental impact was recorded after the incident.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident. UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

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