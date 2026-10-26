In Australia, a 36-year-old service station worker in Coffs Harbour has died in hospital after being struck and dragged beneath a pickup truck last week. The man sustained critical crush injuries. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

The rescue operation lasted half an hour

Emergency services arrived at the service station on Harbour Drive at about 7:00 p.m. last Tuesday after receiving a report of a man trapped beneath a vehicle. According to New South Wales Police, the worker had crouched down to check the fuel level in underground tanks when he was struck by the pickup truck.

Witnesses provided first aid to the victim. Fire and rescue crews spent about half an hour freeing him from beneath the vehicle. The man was initially taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital and was later airlifted in critical condition to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A woman has been charged

Police confirmed that the man died in hospital. A report will be prepared for the coroner. Jessica May Breen, the woman who investigators allege was driving the pickup truck, has been charged with negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm, as well as breaching bail conditions in connection with separate offences.

The 44-year-old Breen was released on bail and is due to appear again before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Wednesday. No additional charges have been laid at this stage. According to preliminary police findings, the incident was not deliberate: the woman and the victim did not know each other and had had no previous contact. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the crash investigation unit and SafeWork.

Read us on