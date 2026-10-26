The Yemeni army said it had neutralized about 218 Houthi fighters and field commanders over the past 24 hours. According to its data, 78 military vehicles and weapons units were destroyed or damaged in 753 operations. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Operation Dawn of Yemen

The military claims that operations as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign targeted forward command centers, fortifications, firing positions, concentrations of fighters, reinforcements, and Houthi supply transport.

According to the army’s statement, the strikes disrupted the movement of Houthi reinforcements to the front lines and supported raids and ground assaults by government forces. The military did not specify how many of the approximately 218 people it described as neutralized were killed or wounded. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

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Situation in the country

The army said it continues its offensive to weaken the group’s ability to build up forces and regroup. It also claims that it strikes only military targets and takes measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces. In 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.

The Houthis control a significant part of northern and western Yemen, including Sanaa. The internationally recognized government and allied forces hold Aden as well as significant territories in the south and east of the country. Recent fighting has shifted the front lines, including along the Red Sea coast, while control over some areas remains disputed.

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