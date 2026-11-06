Ilse Aigner is to become the candidate of the CDU/CSU Union for the office of Federal President of Germany. Der Spiegel reported this on November 6, citing its own information.

Decision on the candidacy

According to the publication, the decision in favor of Aigner has likely already been made. Der Spiegel notes that she is to become the candidate of the Union — an alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union.

Before that, an increasing number of prominent CDU politicians supported Aigner's candidacy for the position of Germany's next Federal President.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Aigner's position in Bavaria

Aigner is a politician of the Christian Social Union, the CSU. She also serves as president of the Bavarian Landtag, the parliament of this German federal state.

The Der Spiegel report concerns her possible participation in the election of the next head of state as the CDU/CSU Union's candidate.

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