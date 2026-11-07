In Brazil, Supreme Federal Court Chief Justice Edson Fachin gave the Office of the Prosecutor General 15 days to respond to Federal Police requests concerning the continuation of the Banco Master investigation. He made the decision on November 4, 2026, The Rio Times reports.

Police requests

The main request concerns suspected fraud in transactions between Banco Master and Banco de Brasília (BRB), a bank owned by the Federal District government. The Federal Police are requesting another 60 days to complete expert examinations and additional investigative actions.

The second request provides for a 90-day extension of a separate investigation into the financing of the film Dark Horse about former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. According to investigators, the film may have been partly financed with funds linked to Banco Master’s former controlling shareholder, Daniel Vorcaro.

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Investigation findings

On October 28, a partial Federal Police report of more than 700 pages was submitted to the Supreme Federal Court. Police reported bringing charges against Vorcaro, former BRB president Paulo Henrique Costa, former Banco Master partner Augusto Lima, and 12 other people for fraudulent management of a financial institution, participation in a criminal organization, and money laundering.

According to police, the losses recorded so far amount to about 2.7 billion Brazilian reais. Vorcaro’s lawyers deny that the transactions caused losses for BRB and state that an official expert examination did not establish this. The Office of the Prosecutor General must determine whether to pursue the charges brought by police or whether additional investigative actions are needed.

Status of case materials

The materials of Operation Compliance Zero, as police call the investigation into Banco Master, temporarily remain under the control of the chief justice of the Supreme Federal Court for up to 90 days from September 12. This decision is connected with references to judges in documents collected by police. The court’s plenary must decide how to handle materials concerning members of the court.

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