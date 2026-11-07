Seoul court issues arrest warrant for murder suspect — Korea Herald

A court in Seoul, South Korea, has issued an arrest warrant for a man in his 60s suspected of murdering his former girlfriend. Judge Park Seok-geun of the Seoul Western District Court made the decision, citing the risk that the suspect could flee, Korea Herald reports.

Case circumstances

The man was charged with murdering a woman in her 70s at his residence in Bulgwang-dong, Eunpyeong District, Seoul. During a hearing on pretrial detention, he did not answer journalists' questions, including those about his motive.

Police found the suspect unconscious next to the woman's body shortly after the incident. He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment and was taken into custody the day after he was discharged. During questioning, he largely admitted to the charges against him, the publication notes.

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Stalking allegations

According to investigators, the woman had been stalked by the suspect for a long time. From September 2024 until the day of her death, she filed four police complaints over stalking.

After her third report on July 18, police detained the man for violating a restraining order. According to investigators, he came to the woman's residence and strangled her. Police requested an arrest warrant, but prosecutors refused, citing the man's stage-four lung cancer and the need for further investigation.

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