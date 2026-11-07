Pakistani startup RLabs, led by Harris Ahmed, received the GOAL Startup Award at the Silicon Valley November Summit in California, United States. The summit took place from November 2 to 5 and was organized by the innovation platform and venture company Plug and Play, Dawn reports.

Presentation among 18 startups

RLabs was one of 18 startups from different countries given the opportunity to present their ideas under the Global Overseas Acceleration & Learning, or GOAL, program. According to Ahmed, the team presented extended reality (XR)-based simulators, synthetic data, and machine learning solutions.

More than 3,000 summit participants represented startups, venture funds, corporations, innovation structures, and government partners. The event was dedicated to artificial intelligence and deep tech and included demonstrations and presentations by more than 300 startups across over 20 industry programs.

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RLabs developments

RLabs was incubated at the National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies, Nicat. According to the center, the startup is training its own large language model for a modular cross-platform simulation engine, which Nicat says can reduce development time by 75%.

Harris Ahmed, a 2018 graduate of the National University of Sciences and Technology, also announced an upcoming launch in the United States. Pakistan’s Minister of Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, called the recognition evidence of the potential of Pakistani specialists and the development of the country’s startup ecosystem.

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