BYD has unveiled the second generation of the Seal 07 model with electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The electric version became the company’s first model to receive the intelligent Disus-M magnetorheological body control system. Electrek reports on the new model’s specifications.

Suspension and charging

The Disus-M system combines a front double-wishbone suspension and an upgraded rear five-link suspension. It works together with road surface sensors using lidar and the iTAC 2.0 intelligent torque distribution system. BYD said the system responds in milliseconds and can adjust damping force in a range from 100 to 10,000 N·m.

The Seal 07 electric vehicle is equipped with a second-generation 76.7 kWh BYD Blade lithium iron phosphate battery. Its claimed CLTC range is up to 775 km. According to the company, Flash Charging technology can charge the battery from 10% to 70% in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes.

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Trims and equipment

Disus-M is available for the flagship electric version of the Seal 07, with prices starting at 172,900 yuan. More affordable variants received the Disus-C body control system. The base price of the plug-in hybrid Seal 07 is 139,900 yuan, while the electric version starts at 149,900 yuan.

Both versions are 5,080 mm long, 1,960 mm wide and 1,495 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,960 mm. The cabin features a central 15.6-inch display, a 10.25-inch instrument panel and two screens for rear-seat passengers. Additional equipment includes a 6.8-liter refrigerator, seats with a zero-gravity mode and an audio system in the driver’s headrest. More expensive versions can also be equipped with the God’s Eye B driver assistance system featuring roof-mounted lidar, city and highway navigation functions, as well as intelligent parking.

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