In Kędzierzyn-Koźle, ZAKSA defeated Asseco Resovia Rzeszów 3:2 in a fourth-round match of the men’s TAURON Liga. After the match, the players, coach and club president from Rzeszów protested the referees’ decision in the final rally. ZAKSA outside hitter Remigiusz Kapica was named the match’s most valuable player.

Resovia players absent

As Interia Sport reports, Resovia played without Artur Szalpuk and Denny Demyanenko. Speaking on Polsat Sport, Adrian Brzozowski said that both volleyball players missed the game due to muscle problems. Szalpuk was replaced by German outside hitter Tobias Brand.

The visitors won the first set 25:20. Karol Butryn converted all six of his attacks in the set, while Klemen Čebul supported the team in attack. Kapica scored nine points in the set, but that was not enough for the hosts to win.

ZAKSA fought back

In the second set, ZAKSA took a 5:1 lead thanks to its serves and held on to the advantage, winning 25:22. Rafał Szymura and Toma Pużol stood out for the hosts. The third set also ended 25:22 in favor of the team from Kędzierzyn-Koźle, although Resovia led 4:0 early on and later leveled the score at 18:18.

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Resovia won the fourth set 25:20. The visitors took a 6:2 lead, and after Mateusz Poręba’s sixth scoring block of the match, Resovia’s advantage was 13:8. ZAKSA coach Andrea Giani made several substitutions, and one of the reserves, Kamil Kosiba, suffered a minor injury after entering the court.

Dispute in the tie-break

In the decisive set, an attack by Szymura gave ZAKSA a 5:2 lead. Resovia narrowed the gap after Čebul’s serves but could not catch its opponent. At 14:13, Fabian Plak hit Resovia’s block and covered the ball, after which ZAKSA won the decisive point.

Resovia representatives believed that the referees had incorrectly assessed Plak’s action as a block and argued with the officials for a long time. The decision was not changed. After the win, ZAKSA moved up to sixth place in the standings.

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