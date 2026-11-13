Israeli sources assured Somaliland’s leadership that Israel does not plan to revoke its recognition of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, even in the event of a change of government. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing KAN News.

Concerns over the elections

According to KAN, Somaliland representatives expressed concern that after the Israeli elections and the weakening of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political position, Israel’s stance on the recognition issue could worsen. As the television channel reports, Gadi Eisenkot received the mandate to form the next government.

Israeli interlocutors, including non-political sources, told Somaliland’s leadership that its recognition is not a contentious issue in Israeli politics.

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Diplomatic contacts

In December 2025, Israel became the first UN member state to recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state. Last week, Israel’s ambassador to Somaliland, Michael Lotem, presented his credentials to Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi during a ceremony at the presidential palace in Hargeisa.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated that the country is committed to developing and strengthening relations with Somaliland. According to him, the appointment of ambassadors was another step in deepening ties between the sides.

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