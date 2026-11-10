In New York, United States, portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz shot a Jaguar photo series featuring actress Florence Pugh and the Type 01 electric vehicle. The company also appointed Pugh as its first-ever brand ambassador, Motor1 reports.

Photo series with the Type 01

Leibovitz photographed the series at the Storied NYC space, where her studio was previously located. According to the photographer, she was interested in the combination of two contrasting protagonists: the warmth and humanity of the actress with the sculptural, precise and expressive form of the car.

Pugh said she is drawn to people and brands that are not afraid to be distinctive, so the partnership with Jaguar is natural for her. Jaguar’s director of marketing and communications, Carly Hardaker, noted that the images convey the brand’s fearless creative vision.

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Orders in 2027

The photo campaign appeared a month after the Type 01’s world premiere in New York. Jaguar calls the model the most technologically advanced and most powerful car in its history.

According to Jaguar, the Type 01 is designed, developed and manufactured in the United Kingdom. The company expects to open orders in February 2027. The estimated starting price of the electric vehicle in the United States will be $130,500.

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