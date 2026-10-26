China and Indonesia will hold the joint military counterterrorism exercise Sharp Knife 2026 in Guangdong Province in southern China in late October and early November. China’s Ministry of National Defense reported this, according to ECNS. The Chinese defense ministry announced the exercise on October 26.

Mountain rescue operations

The exercise will focus on joint mountain counterterrorism rescue operations. Military personnel will practice mountaineering, operating specialized vehicles, helicopter rope descent, close-quarters assault operations, and coordination between manned and unmanned systems.

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Third series of exercises

Sharp Knife 2026 will be the third iteration of this series of joint exercises. China’s Ministry of National Defense stated that the drills are intended to deepen practical exchanges and cooperation between the militaries of the two countries. According to the ministry’s assessment, they will also help enhance the capabilities of China and Indonesia to conduct joint operations.

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