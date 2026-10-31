Lebanon’s military court has charged 13 people in the case of a truck carrying explosives that was stopped on the road between Beirut and the eastern Bekaa Valley. Two defendants were detained during the seizure of the cargo, while another 11 remain at large and were charged in absentia, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

Charges and seized cargo

The cases were referred to Claude Ghanem, the investigating judge at the military court. According to the state agency, the charges concern crimes against the state’s internal security, possession of weapons and explosives, and forming illegal associations with the aim of undermining state authority.

Five individuals in the case were identified only by nicknames, as their real names have not yet been established. The two detainees remain in custody.

According to judicial officials, the truck contained 780 kilograms of explosive materials. In particular, the cargo included 250 kilograms each of TNT and C-4 plastic explosives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hezbollah’s position

After the cargo was seized, Hezbollah acknowledged that the explosives belonged to the group. It said they were intended for use against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. The group also stated that it had appealed to the Lebanese authorities, demanding the return of the cargo and the release of the two detainees.

The seizure of the explosives sparked an intense public debate in Lebanon. As the source notes, some participants in the debate accused Hezbollah of preparing assassinations of domestic opponents amid growing pressure on the group to disarm.

In March, the Lebanese government declared Hezbollah’s military activity illegal following the start of the latest war. The group refused to recognize this decision.

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