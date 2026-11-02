A Qatari delegation is expected to arrive in Tehran, Iran, on the evening of November 2 as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing the resumption of war. According to the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the delegation will be headed by an adviser to Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Anadolu Agency reports.

Contacts through Doha

The expected visit will take place after consultations between an Iranian delegation and Qatari mediators in Doha. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi visited Doha to facilitate the exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington through Qatar.

According to Baghaei, Iran reduced its initial proposal for a seven-day process to a mechanism that can be implemented in two days. He called this a gesture of goodwill by Tehran and said that Washington must decide on its next steps.

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Tehran’s conditions

Baghaei also said that a final agreement and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran’s position, depend on the end of the U.S. maritime blockade and the fulfillment of Tehran’s demands.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the state agency IRNA that Qatar and Pakistan are actively mediating, holding dozens of phone calls and conducting intensive shuttle diplomacy. According to him, Tehran has conveyed its conditions and a plan for a diplomatic settlement and is ready for both diplomacy and military action. Araghchi also warned that new military action or deception would trigger a tougher response than before.

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