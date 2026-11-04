In the area of the town of Bella Coola in Canada’s province of British Columbia, the body of one of two women was found during a search. Authorities believe a grizzly bear may have been involved in the incident, while the 19-year-old daughter of the deceased is still being sought, Der Spiegel reports.

Searches in the Bella Coola area

The deceased is Jenny B., who went hiking with her 19-year-old daughter. The exact circumstances of the incident have not yet been established.

Samuel Schooner, a representative of the Nuxalk Indigenous people, said the community understands the trauma this event causes to the deceased woman’s family, the families of the victims of last year’s incident, and the local community.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bella Coola is located about 700 kilometers northwest of Vancouver. The area, with its lakes and mountains, is popular among outdoor enthusiasts, and grizzlies inhabit the surrounding forests.

Attack on a school in 2025

In November 2025, a grizzly attacked a group of elementary school students in Bella Coola. According to emergency services, several people sustained serious injuries, two of whom were in critical condition. The bear could not be found at the time despite an extensive search.

An estimated 16,000 grizzlies live in British Columbia.

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