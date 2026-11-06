China launches Yaogan-51 07-09 satellites — Anadolu Agency

China on Thursday, November 6, 2026, launched a group of Yaogan-51 07-09 remote-sensing satellites. According to the state-run Xinhua agency, they are intended for scientific experiments and electromagnetic environment detection.

Launch from Sichuan and agency report

The Anadolu Agency report was published in Istanbul on November 6, 2026, and updated the same day. The author of the report is Saadet Gokce.

The satellites were launched aboard a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Xichang cosmodrome, located in China’s southwestern Sichuan province. The source refers to the site as the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

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Long March series missions

After liftoff, the satellites successfully entered predetermined orbits. The launch was the 675th mission of China’s Long March carrier rocket series.

On October 25, China also launched a batch of internet satellites for low Earth orbit from the southern island province of Hainan. That launch marked the 674th mission of the Long March series.

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