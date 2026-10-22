The Pakistani Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges has ordered an Airports Security Force (ASF) official and other relevant officials to be summoned to its next meeting. The decision was made after considering a submission by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri concerning the alleged improper treatment of passengers by ASF personnel during screening at Karachi airport.

Complaint over screening in Karachi

As Dawn reports, the committee meeting was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi. The chair informed the meeting that the committee had received a response to its request for an investigation report, which stated that the official had been transferred from their previous place of work to another.

The committee had previously considered Zehri’s submission on September 11. It concerned the alleged improper actions of ASF personnel on July 24 during the senator’s check-in for Emirates flight EK-601 to London.

According to Zehri, an ASF official inspected her hand luggage and asked about the cash she was carrying. The senator stated that she had offered to move to a separate room to count the foreign currency in accordance with procedure, but the official opened her bag near a counter where three other bags were already being inspected.

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Zehri stressed that belongings should be inspected only when necessary for security and in accordance with the law. Senator Saadia Abbasi noted that the issue concerned not only parliamentarians but also ordinary passengers. The committee also instructed that professional training be organized for airport staff so that passengers are served properly and respectfully.

Other issues at the meeting

The committee established a subcommittee to comprehensively examine the dispute surrounding the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design. It is to summon 13 people involved in the case. Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan was appointed coordinator of the subcommittee, while Senators Dost Ali Jaisar and Jan Muhammad were included in its membership.

Separately, the committee considered a submission by Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan against Sherjil Zahir, director of the Emergency and Trauma Centre of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. It concerned the official’s alleged remarks following the senator’s post about the poor condition of equipment and conditions at the hospital. The committee chair ordered a surprise inspection of the institution and accepted a written apology from the hospital.

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