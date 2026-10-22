In Kenya, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed Geoffrey Mosiria from his position as the county chief officer for public participation, citizen engagement and customer service. Nation Kenya reports.

Changes in Nairobi’s administration

In a letter on the reassignment and designation of county chief officers issued on Wednesday, County Secretary Machel Waikenda said that Mosiria would be replaced by Zipporah Njeri Mwangi. She had previously been responsible for culture, arts and tourism.

Sakaja also appointed Samuel Njogu as the acting chief officer for mobility. Godfrey Akumali became the chief officer for housing and will also serve as the acting officer for lands.

Mosiria’s political plans

The changes at Nairobi City Hall came less than ten months before Kenya’s general election, scheduled for August 2027. Mosiria had previously announced his intention to run for Nairobi governor and challenge Sakaja.

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After receiving the letter on the personnel changes, Mosiria said he had expected such a decision and would now focus on his political plans. He also claimed that the governor’s inner circle had influenced Sakaja and that his work had allegedly caused concern among people close to the county chief.

In recent months, Mosiria had publicly criticized Nairobi’s administration, accusing county officials of corruption, mismanagement and ignoring residents’ problems. In particular, he spoke of problems in healthcare management and claimed that equipment in the intensive care unit at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital had broken down and had not been repaired. These claims are presented in the report as Mosiria’s position.

Mosiria had held the chief officer position since 2022: he was initially responsible for healthcare facilities, was transferred to the environmental portfolio in 2024, and in November 2025 was appointed responsible for public participation, citizen engagement and customer service.

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