US Senate committee schedules hearing on SEC nominees — CoinDesk

The US Senate Banking Committee has scheduled a hearing for November 19 on President Donald Trump’s two nominees for vacant positions as members of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). CoinDesk reports.

SEC nominees

The committee will consider the nominations of lawyer Stephen Levin and former US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) member Kristin Johnson. Levin served as a senior lawyer at the US Department of Labor and was deputy chief of staff to current SEC member Mark Uyeda.

Johnson, a Democratic Party representative, became a professor at the George Washington University Law School after serving at the CFTC. According to the outlet, the Banking Committee added the hearing to its calendar several hours after the White House announced the nominations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

CFTC nominations

At the same time, the White House nominated two candidates to the CFTC: Senate Agriculture Committee staffer, Republican Nathan Anonick, and Democrat Matthew Rowland, who previously worked at the CFTC on Johnson’s team.

The Senate Agriculture Committee, which is to consider the CFTC nominations, has not yet set a hearing date. Committee Chairman John Boozman, according to his representative, welcomes the nominations and expects to hold a hearing soon. After the relevant committees approve the nominations, the full Senate may vote on their confirmation.

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