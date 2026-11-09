Lamborghini has delivered two unique Revuelto Ad Personam KSA Edition supercars to Saudi clients. The cars were handed over at the company’s facility in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, during the La Prima ceremony for buyers who collect their cars in person, Motor1 reports.

Both cars feature Ad Personam KSA Edition badges and the “1 of 2” designation, indicating the creation of a pair of unique vehicles rather than a series for other buyers. The manufacturer did not disclose the price of these Revueltos. The cars’ design is inspired by the shapes and colors of the Arabian Desert dunes.

Two desert design variants

The first Revuelto was finished in matte Bianco Phanes. Its body features Nero Nemesis dune-inspired graphics, as well as thin Verde Speranza stripes. The roof, front pillars, aerodynamic fins and rear wing are finished in glossy carbon fiber.

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The second car received a glossy Bianco Monocerus finish, Nero Noctis dune graphics and matte Verde Rodope accents. Its body uses matte carbon fiber, along with forged Altanero wheels measuring 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear.

Interior and technical specifications

The interiors of both cars are finished in Nero Ade leather and trimmed with carbon fiber. The interior embroidery repeats the lines of the dunes, while a panel bearing the Arabic word for “heritage” is placed at the rear of the cabin. Carbon plaques marked KSA Edition are installed on the driver’s and passenger’s sides.

The personalization did not alter the technical specifications. Both Revueltos have a hybrid powertrain: a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 works together with three electric motors, an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive. Combined output is 1,015 horsepower, acceleration from 0 to 62 mph takes 2.5 seconds, and top speed exceeds 217 mph.

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