In the Mexican city of Matamoros, police opened fire from a helicopter at a pickup truck carrying a family. Seven-year-old Aranza, who was born in the United States, was killed during an anti-drug trafficking operation. This was reported by CBS News, citing the Tamaulipas state prosecutor's office.

According to the prosecutor's office, the girl suffered a head wound as a result of police gunfire. Matamoros is located on the border with the US city of Brownsville, Texas.

The mother's testimony

The mother of the deceased told Mexican media that she was riding in the pickup truck with her husband and five children when she noticed a police helicopter following their vehicle. According to her, the family stopped, and her husband got out of the car to tell the security forces that civilians with children were inside. Despite this, fire was opened on the vehicle.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the shooting

Tamaulipas Attorney General Jesús Govea told Milenio that law enforcement officers were responding to an attack from the ground that, according to him, they came under during road blockades. The police officers who opened fire were not detained, but Govea reported significant progress in the investigation.

On October 29, police detained a local criminal figure in Matamoros, after which armed men set up a series of road blockades in the city. According to KABB-TV, the detainee was Alfredo Cárdenas Rodríguez, known as Axel, who is described as a suspected high-ranking member of the Ciclones group within the Gulf Cartel. Mexico's Security Minister Omar García Harfuch said Rodríguez is linked to murders, kidnappings, extortion, and the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into the United States. After the operation, the US Consulate in Matamoros issued an order for its staff to remain sheltered.

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