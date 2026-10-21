In Israel, Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot said that he would not join the coalition or serve in a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to him, this position would not change even in the event of a rotation agreement for the post of prime minister, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Statement on 103FM

Eisenkot voiced this position in a conversation with radio station 103FM on Wednesday. The publication notes that he publicly stated for the first time that he does not want to join a coalition or serve in a government headed by Netanyahu.

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The politician also categorically rejected the option of a rotation arrangement for the post of head of government. He stressed that he would not serve under Netanyahu even under such a format.

Condition for resignation

According to Eisenkot, if he found himself in a government headed by Netanyahu as a result of a rotation agreement, he would leave office within an hour. The source provides no further details on the possible composition of the coalition or the terms of such an arrangement.

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