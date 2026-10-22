US-made Taser electroshock devices are being used on Palestinian detainees in Israeli detention centers and prisons, according to the findings of an investigation. This was reported by The Guardian, citing the investigation.

According to the outlet, the US company Axon continues to supply Israel with these devices despite evidence that they were used to torture prisoners.

Call to restrict exports

Human rights organizations condemned allegations of repeated torture and abuse of detainees using electroshock devices. Amnesty International called for restrictions on the export of such devices.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces said that abuse of detainees is strictly prohibited.

Detention of volunteers in the West Bank

Separately, the Israeli military detained about 80 American, Israeli and British volunteers who were helping Palestinians harvest olives near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Those detained included New York Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander, several rabbis and a former deputy attorney general of Israel. The military said the area had been declared a closed military zone.

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