Dubai in the UAE has pledged to allocate 150 million dirhams, or about $40.8 million, for humanitarian campaigns in the country and abroad. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives will direct the funds to 11 charitable organizations, including to support medical aid and civilians in the Gaza Strip, The National reports.

Funding recipients

Among the recipients is the UAE’s Gallant Knight operation, which was created after the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023 to help civilians affected by the conflict. Funding will also be received by Al Jalila Foundation, the charitable arm of Dubai Health, which works in medical research, education and treatment.

Other recipients include Tarahum Charity Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, Emirates Health Services, UAE Food Bank, Beit Al Khair Society, Dar Al Ber Society, Fujairah Charity Association, Noor Dubai and Digital School.

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Assistance for the Gaza Strip

The funding was announced in the presence of Dubai Crown Prince, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. The signing of the funding agreements also took place in the presence of Minister of Cabinet Affairs and MBRGI Secretary General Mohammad Al Gergawi.

The allocation is intended to strengthen further humanitarian assistance to Gaza. In September, MBRGI launched the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge initiative, which is to provide Palestinians with more than 10 million meals. In October, it began air deliveries of food parcels in partnership with the Gallant Knight 3 operation.

The initiative provides for seven shipments by air and sea. Six flights are to deliver 450 tonnes of food parcels, while one vessel will transport 4,000 tonnes of supplies for the basic needs of Gaza’s population. Last year, MBRGI distributed 2.3 billion dirhams to help 165 million people in 122 countries.

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