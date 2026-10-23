Taiwan closed schools and offices on Friday and cancelled hundreds of flights due to Typhoon Champi, which passed near the island, bringing strong winds and torrential rain. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation said all 262 domestic flights and 669 international flights had been cancelled.

Impact in Taiwan

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration urged residents of coastal areas to refrain from outdoor activities and driving, and to beware of falling objects.

According to the fire department, one person died on October 22 after being swept away by waves on Liuqiu Island. Another 94 people were injured as a result of the storm. Authorities evacuated nearly 1,300 residents from vulnerable mountainous areas. At the same time, the high-speed railway along the island’s west coast operated normally.

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Earlier this week, the typhoon’s maximum sustained wind speed reached 298 km/h, but as it approached Taiwan from the southwest, it fell to 155 km/h. Champi’s centre was expected to remain over the sea, pass by Taiwan’s northeastern tip, and then turn north toward Japan’s southwestern islands.

Disruptions in Japan and the Philippines

In southwestern Japan, the typhoon injured one person, caused flight cancellations and power outages. On Miyako Island, a woman in her 70s broke her leg due to strong winds. Nearly 2,000 households on Ishigaki Island were left without electricity, while dozens of flights to and from Miyako, Ishigaki and Okinawa were cancelled.

In the Philippines, the coast guard banned vessels and ferries from going to sea near a number of northern cities. In Basco, the administrative centre of Batanes province, the domestic airport was closed and two local flights were cancelled. In Cagayan province, nearly 200 people were evacuated to safer locations, while classes at all levels were suspended on Calayan Island.

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