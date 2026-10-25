In Cape Town, South Africa, 11-year-old Lubelo Mtendjana took first place in his age category at the annual young magicians’ competition at the College of Magic. During his performance, he presented acts with paper clips that disappeared and reappeared, and also produced sweets and threw them into the audience.

As NPR reports, the College of Magic has operated in Cape Town since 1980. It was founded by David Gore, who was studying law at the time and earning money by performing at private magic shows. He discussed the idea of opening a school with a friend. From the outset, the institution held classes for children from different backgrounds, despite South Africa’s policy of racial segregation during apartheid.

Classes for nearly 190 students

Every Saturday, about 190 students aged 10 to 18 come to the school. They are taught card tricks, stage magic, illusions, juggling, pantomime, clowning, puppetry, mentalism, theatrical production and escapology.

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The six-year course is fee-based, but about 80% of pupils cannot pay for their education independently and receive it thanks to sponsorship support, mainly private donations. According to Gore, students from different social backgrounds have equal access to equipment, classes, the stage and meals.

Magic and a dangerous environment

Mtendjana lives in the Mahaza township, about a 40-minute drive from the school. At home, he watches magicians’ shows online, practises tricks on his parents and brothers, and keeps his props in a hiding place in his room. The boy also chose the stage name Spade Boy, in honor of his favorite card suit.

His mother, Yandisa, said that the classes have given her son more confidence and help keep him occupied. The school notes that some students come from Cape Town areas where unemployment and violent crime are widespread. Several weeks before the journalists’ visit, the institution held a memorial service for former student and volunteer teacher Duma Mgoki, who was killed in a shooting in July at the age of 22.

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