The government of Pakistan's Balochistan province has officially launched the Youth Vocational Training Program in Quetta. The initiative is intended to provide young people with professional skills, reduce unemployment and promote economic self-reliance, Dawn reports.

Training tailored to industry needs

The program provides technical and vocational training that meets modern industry needs. It pays particular attention to women. Participants in Quetta acquire practical skills in various fields in order to find employment or start their own business in the future.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

More than 240 female trainees are already studying

More than 240 female trainees have currently enrolled in the courses. They are learning to provide beauty services, hand embroidery and other professional skills. The program emphasizes practical training so that participants can find work or start a small business after completing the courses.

The provincial authorities aim to include more than 720 young people in Quetta in the program. The initiative is also intended to improve employment prospects, strengthen women's economic independence and encourage young people in Balochistan to pursue entrepreneurship.

Read us on