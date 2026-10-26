Israel and Cyprus have signed an agreement in Cyprus for the purchase of a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) equipped with advanced Israeli naval systems. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

New vessel and modernization of the existing one

Israeli company Israel Shipyards will build a new patrol vessel for Cyprus, which will be equipped with systems made by Rafael. At the same time, systems on the existing Cypriot Israel Shipyards-built vessel, the OPV Ioannides, will be upgraded.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense said that the new vessel, together with the upgraded Ioannides, is expected to expand the capabilities of the Cyprus Naval Command for patrols, surveillance, and search-and-rescue operations. The ministry also described the agreement as another step toward strengthening the operational capabilities of the Cypriot Navy in response to maritime security challenges.

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Participants in the agreement

The document was signed by Israel Ministry of Defense Director General, reserve Major General Amir Baram, and Acting Permanent Secretary of Cyprus’ Ministry of Defense Stelios Kountouris. The agreement was coordinated by Israel’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate, SIBAT, and Cyprus’ Directorate for Armaments and Defense Capabilities Development.

The ceremony was also attended by SIBAT head Yair Kulas, Israel’s Ambassador to Cyprus Shuli Davidovich, Israel Shipyards CEO Eitan Zucker, and Rafael’s head of the Naval Combat Systems Directorate Ran Tavor.

Cyprus received its first Israel-built patrol vessel, Commodore Andreas Ioannides, in 2018. It was equipped with Rafael Typhoon naval combat modules. Israel’s Ministry of Defense did not disclose the value of the new agreement.

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