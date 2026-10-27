Jordan said it killed more than 20 militants from the Islamic State group in airstrikes in southern Syria. According to Jordanian authorities, the strikes were carried out on Monday evening in response to an attack on a church in Jordan that killed nine people. Jordan linked the attack to militants operating on the other side of the border.

Casualty figures

As Cyprus Mail reports, the Syrian side said that seven people were killed in the strikes, including three children and a woman. Jordanian Minister of Government Communications Mohammad al-Momani said Jordan had expressed regret over civilian casualties.

On Monday, Jordan said its air force had attacked militant hideouts in southern Syria. Amman said that those suspected of the church attack were linked to terrorist groups based there. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but Jordan said the targets of the airstrikes were Islamic State members.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dispute over coordination

Jordanian security forces also reported the detention of two brothers and their brother-in-law after a shootout linked to the church attack. At the same time, the parties' statements on the airstrikes differed: the Jordanian military said it acted in coordination with Damascus, while the Syrian government said there had been no prior coordination and announced an investigation.

Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes as a violation of the country's sovereignty. At the same time, Damascus reported coordination with Amman and its intention to establish a joint security committee to strengthen border security and prevent similar incidents.

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