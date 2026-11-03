Seoul police in South Korea have released the name and photographs of 77-year-old Lee Myung-soo, who is suspected of setting fire to two patent companies in the Gangnam district. Twenty-six people were injured in the fires that occurred on October 20.

Suspect’s name released

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency posted photographs of Lee Myung-soo on its website following a decision by a committee reviewing the matter. As reported by Korea Herald, the man was detained shortly after the fires.

Case referred to prosecutors

Last week, the suspect’s case was referred to prosecutors. He is accused of arson and attempted murder.

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Investigators’ version and suspect’s statement

Investigators believe the arson was planned and that the suspect may have known people were present in the offices. Lee himself stated that the patent companies had allegedly defrauded him, and said that his aim was to intimidate people rather than harm them.

In South Korea, the identities and photographs of suspects in serious crimes may be made public if there is sufficient evidence of their involvement in offenses.

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