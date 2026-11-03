In the Ethekwini municipality in South Africa, smaller political forces could play a key role in forming the government after the local elections scheduled for Wednesday. As Daily Maverick reports, the voting result could weaken the position of the African National Congress if Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party performs strongly, as polls predict.

The African National Congress currently controls 95 of the 224 seats on the Ethekwini city council. A majority requires 113 seats. Political analyst Xolani Dube said that around ten small parties could determine whether the city is governed by an MK bloc or a Democratic Alliance bloc.

Negotiations after the vote count

Active Citizens Coalition leader Imtiaz Sayed, whose party has two seats on the council, believes that six mandates could make a small political force crucial to forming a majority. He advised small parties not to make agreements with larger forces before the voting results are announced.

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Sayed named directing 25% of rates collected in electoral wards to the needs of those wards as a condition for possible support. He also proposes spending 50% of revenue from rates in industrial areas within those same areas and creating housing rental boards to protect low-income tenants.

Water crisis in the campaign

One of the main issues of the election campaign was the water crisis. Asad Gaffar, head of the Ethekwini Taxpayers Protest Movement, said residents are facing dry taps and water infrastructure is rapidly deteriorating. According to him, more than 3.5 million people live in Ethekwini, and revenue from water resale should be directed toward water supply.

Gaffar’s movement fielded 41 candidates in Ethekwini. The People’s Freedom Party, which has one seat on the council, also expects to strengthen its position: its representative Hassan Motala believes that five mandates could make a small party an influential participant in coalition negotiations.

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