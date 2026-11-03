The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing U.S. officials, that the United States had struck Iran’s Qeshm Island. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

WSJ report

The WSJ cited U.S. officials. U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to The Jerusalem Post’s request for comment.

The Jerusalem Post reproduced the WSJ’s information without providing additional confirmation. The report also does not specify the circumstances of the strike or its possible consequences.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sounds of explosions on the island

Earlier that same Monday, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported sounds of explosions on Qeshm. The Jerusalem Post does not establish a link between this report and the WSJ’s information about the strike.

The outlet described the situation as developing. Information about the strike is based on data from U.S. officials cited by the WSJ, while the IRNA report is presented as separate information about sounds of explosions.

Read us on