The roof of an unfinished building collapsed near the Northern Bypass Road in the Pakistani city of Multan. At least one person was killed and six others were taken to hospital, Dawn reports, citing the Rescue 1122 emergency service.

Rescue operation continues

According to Rescue 1122, the collapse occurred at a construction site near the National College of Business Administration and Economics in Multan. Between 10 and 15 workers were working at the site at the time of the incident, so rescuers continue searching for people who may remain trapped under the rubble.

The service said its teams arrived at the scene within three minutes of receiving the report and began a search-and-rescue operation. Ten vehicles were deployed, including five ambulances, three rescue motorcycles, a rescue vehicle and a fire engine.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Condition of the injured

A spokesperson for Nishtar Hospital in Multan confirmed that six injured people were brought to the medical facility. Another person was brought to the hospital dead.

According to hospital records, three victims sustained head injuries, the nature and severity of which are currently unknown. Three others suffered minor injuries. Doctors and paramedics in the emergency department are on heightened alert.

Building and roof collapses occur regularly in Pakistan; they are often linked to inadequate safety standards and the use of poor-quality construction materials. Earlier this month, a teacher and 30 students were killed when a school roof collapsed in Peshawar.

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