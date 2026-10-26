Iranian conservatives call for withdrawal from NPT — Al Jazeera

In Iran, the Front of Islamic Revolution Stability, also known as the Paydari Front, has called on parliament and the Supreme National Security Council to begin the procedure for the country’s withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. As Al Jazeera reports, this move is interpreted as a call for Iran to develop nuclear weapons as soon as possible.

Pressure on supporters of negotiations

The Paydari Front, which unites hard-line supporters, opposes negotiations with the United States. President Masoud Pezeshkian and his supporters generally support a diplomatic settlement of the conflict. Supporters of the conservative bloc have been holding nightly rallies in major Iranian cities for 200 days. Their slogans include calls not to compromise with the United States and claims that negotiations with the enemy are a betrayal of the homeland.

MP Amirhossein Sabeti, affiliated with the Paydari Front, stated that negotiations with the United States will not begin until Washington ends the blockade of southern Iranian ports or lifts sanctions. He also claims that the United States has not changed its goal of destroying Iran.

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Initiative to impeach the foreign minister

The political force to which Sabeti belongs submitted a proposal to parliament to impeach Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi after his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly. Parliament is also considering a bill that provides for criminal liability for interviews with foreign media.

Political analyst Negar Mortazavi noted that hard-line supporters have significant domestic influence: they are able to mobilize supporters, shape political debate, and raise the political cost of diplomacy. At the same time, she said, final decisions on war, peace, and negotiations are made at the highest level of Iran’s leadership and within the national security system.

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