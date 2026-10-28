In Baghdad, the US Embassy’s air defense systems intercepted drones approaching the fortified Green Zone. Iraqi security sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that two reportedly reconnaissance drones, preliminarily assessed as unarmed, were shot down.

Conflicting reports on the number of drones

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said it had intercepted one unidentified aerial vehicle near the Green Zone. The head of the body, Lieutenant General Saad Maan, said that the sound heard in Baghdad resulted from the interception of an unknown aircraft.

Witnesses told the outlet about two loud explosions near the interception sites. Residents also reported drone debris found near al-Rashid Street in Baghdad’s old quarter. According to Reuters, as cited by Asharq Al-Awsat, the embassy’s air defense systems were activated after drones heading toward the Green Zone were detected, and debris from two aircraft was found in different locations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the origin of the aircraft

Security forces are establishing the origin of the drones and the purpose of their flight. According to the outlet’s sources, debris was also scattered in the Green Zone area, the Shorja market, al-Rashid Street, and the Kadhimiya district. No civilian deaths or injuries were reported.

The Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions, has previously been repeatedly targeted in attacks directed at the US Embassy and other diplomatic missions. The purpose of the current drone launch has not yet been established.

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