Police in Australia are searching for 25-year-old Denzel Dynevor, who escaped the supervision of government officials at a gym in the Eastern Heights area of Ipswich, west of Brisbane. ABC News reports that the man was at the gym with employees of Forensic Disability Services Queensland.

Escape through an emergency exit

On Tuesday at about 11:20 a.m., Dynevor ran out of the gym through an emergency exit. He has not been seen since. ABC News describes the man as a sex offender.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police warning

Law enforcement officers urged members of the public not to approach Dynevor. He is described as an Indigenous Australian man, about 160 centimetres tall, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, blue shorts and black shoes, although he may have changed clothes. Police ask anyone who has seen the man or has information that may help locate him to contact law enforcement immediately. Forensic Disability Services Queensland supports adults detained under forensic mental health orders.

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