In Israel, after 72.4% of votes had been counted in the parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc is projected to win 54 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. This is seven seats short of the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Israeli media.

Distribution between blocs

The opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot is projected to win 48 seats. Predominantly Arab parties may receive a combined 18 seats. According to The Times of Israel, which cites the Central Election Commission, neither of the two main blocs is gaining the required majority.

The predominantly Arab Joint List party is projected to win 12 seats, while the United Arab List (Ra’am) is projected to receive six.

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Party results

Netanyahu’s Likud party is projected to win 27 seats, according to preliminary counts. Eisenkot’s Yashar party is projected to win 21 seats, and the Together alliance 11.

The Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu parties may receive eight seats each. Shas, United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit are projected to win seven seats each, while Religious Zionism is projected to receive six. The results are preliminary and may change after vote counting is completed.

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