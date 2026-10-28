Pakistan reports nine militants killed in Balochistan — Dawn

Pakistani security forces reported the deaths of nine militants during two intelligence-based operations in the Kachhi and Wadh districts of Balochistan province. According to Dawn, the Pakistani military’s media wing, ISPR, said the operations were conducted on October 26 after receiving information about the presence of militants.

Operations in Kachhi and Wadh

According to ISPR, in the Kachhi district, security forces destroyed a hideout and killed seven people described as terrorists during a firefight. The military also reported seizing weapons and ammunition.

In the Wadh district, security forces tracked and intercepted the militants’ movement, ISPR said. Another two people were killed during a firefight. The Pakistani army said it also seized weapons and ammunition in this case.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by the military and the president

The Pakistani state refers to groups operating in Balochistan by the term Fitna al-Hindustan. The term is used to emphasize India’s alleged involvement in terrorism and destabilization in Pakistan; such accusations are the position of the Pakistani side.

ISPR said it is continuing operations to search for other militants in the raid areas and intends to continue the Azm-e-Istehkam counterterrorism campaign. Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari praised the actions of the security forces and said the plans of the militants’ foreign patrons and local accomplices would be thwarted.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, 225 attacks were recorded in the country in September, 13.1% more than in August. Balochistan accounted for 131 attacks, or 58.2% of the total. The institute also reported 35 operations in the province and 171 militants killed.

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