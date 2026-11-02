In Karachi, Pakistan, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has launched a campaign for the creation of new administrative units. Party chairman and Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced that a rally will be held on Shahrah-e-Faisal on November 29 as part of the campaign.

As Dawn reports, Siddiqui made the announcement at a gathering of party workers at KMC Park in the PIB Colony area. Numerous MQM-P activists, including women, attended the event.

Call for referendums

Siddiqui called for constitutionally envisaged referendums to determine the will of the population regarding the creation of new administrative units in Sindh and the country’s three other provinces. In his view, the current provincial structure does not ensure inclusive governance and a fair distribution of resources.

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The MQM-P leader said the party seeks to ensure that political power and national resources are accessible to residents of districts and ordinary citizens, rather than remaining concentrated in the hands of influential families. He also said that a democratic system cannot be representative if workers and ordinary citizens do not have a voice in parliament.

Position of party leaders

Senior MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar said that the current system of four provinces, in his view, sustains the dominance of a limited number of political families. He advocated broader citizen participation in governance at the local level and called administrative reorganization necessary to address urban problems and public discontent.

Sattar also criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party, alleging poor governance in Sindh over the past 18 years. According to him, the proposed administrative units will not harm Sindh’s cultural identity, and MQM-P will continue to support Sindhi traditions, including the Sindhi cap and ajrak.

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