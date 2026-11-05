According to Deutsche Welle, an Airbus A320 passenger plane operating a flight from Dublin to Rome made an emergency landing at Évreux Air Base in France after a bomb threat was reported. The flight was travelling from the capital of Ireland to the capital of Italy.

Information from the French government

The office of French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu reported the incident on Thursday, November 5. It said it was monitoring the situation. The plane was diverted to Évreux Air Base after the threat was received.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Évreux Air Base is located west of Paris. It is usually used for military needs rather than commercial flights.

Similar incidents this week

DW notes that bomb threats had earlier this week been made against several European flights. This led to a series of other similar unscheduled landings. The outlet reported that the situation continues to develop.

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