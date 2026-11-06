Poland is ready to compromise in EU member states’ negotiations on postponing the introduction of requirements for gas and oil importers to monitor and report methane emissions. As RMF24 reports, Warsaw initially advocated moving the deadlines by three years but now allows for a compromise option.

Requirements for suppliers

The EU regulation requires gas and oil importers to confirm that their foreign suppliers monitor and report methane emissions in accordance with European requirements. In Poland, there are concerns that suppliers who do not manage to adapt to the new rules may redirect raw materials to other markets. According to Warsaw’s assessment, this could limit fuel availability in Europe.

Poland, the Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia, Greece and Slovenia support a three-year postponement. Poland was among the initiators of the coalition of countries seeking such a decision.

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Differences among EU countries

The European Commission initially did not plan to change the regulation, but after pressure from French President Emmanuel Macron, it proposed a one-year postponement. This option is supported by France, Spain, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg and Portugal.

According to RMF24, a possible compromise could be a postponement for more than one year but less than three years. A one-year delay with an additional mechanism that would allow the deadline to be extended if companies are not ready to meet the requirements or if the European Commission does not have time to prepare the necessary guidelines was also discussed earlier.

For the new deadlines to take effect from the beginning of next year, the European Parliament and the Council of the EU must agree on and adopt amendments to the regulation by the end of the year. The European Parliament has already supported a three-year postponement in its negotiating position.

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