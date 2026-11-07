President Nawrocki responds to shooting in Krakow — Interia

Polish President Karol Nawrocki responded to reports of a shooting in central Krakow, Poland. In a post on X, he wrote that he had received reports of the tragic events with great concern.

President’s statement

Nawrocki said that his thoughts are with the victims, those affected and their families. According to him, he is monitoring the development of the situation, remains in contact with the relevant services and expects the circumstances of the incident to be fully clarified.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Head of the National Security Bureau is heading to the city

As Interia reports, the president also stated that the head of the National Security Bureau is heading to Krakow. The outlet published this information as breaking news and noted that additional details would emerge later.

The report does not provide details about the circumstances of the shooting. It also contains no information on the number of victims or those affected, their condition, or possible individuals involved in the incident.

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