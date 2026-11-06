Organizers of the Independence March, which will take place in Warsaw on November 11, say the number of participants could reach half a million or even be higher. According to RMF24, Rafał Buca, spokesperson for the Independence March association, links the possible increase in attendance to a growing number of organized trips from different cities and more people willing to help prepare the event.

According to Buca, last year the organizers estimated the number of participants at 300,000. He noted that this year the number of buses and people using organized transport has increased threefold or fourfold.

Political themes of the march

The organizers say that the main themes of the march will include Poland's sovereignty, migration policy, and relations with the European Union. They also plan to raise the issue of the situation surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal and the idea of preparing a procedure for Poland's withdrawal from the EU.

Buca called the actions of Donald Tusk's government toward the Constitutional Tribunal an “attack” on the institution. This is the position of the association's representative. The association's head, Bartosz Malewski, called on every participant to bring at least four people to the march and criticized the actions of the current government.

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Mobilization and route

According to RMF24, calls to attend the march are also being spread among football supporters. During the Radomiak–Śląsk match on November 2, fans displayed a banner criticizing the prime minister and calling on people to attend the march on November 11. Similar actions, according to the outlet, may have taken place at matches involving supporters of Cracovia, Wisła Płock, and Lechia Gdańsk.

According to the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, the event is expected to be attended by Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński, former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Confederation leader Krzysztof Bosak, Sławomir Mentzen, and Grzegorz Braun. The organizers also expect President Karol Nawrocki to attend, although his office has not officially confirmed this.

The march is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at Dmowski Roundabout. Participants will cross the Poniatowski Bridge to the meadows near the National Stadium. A total of 20 applications to hold gatherings on November 11 have been submitted to Warsaw City Hall, so significant disruptions to road traffic and public transport are expected in the city.

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