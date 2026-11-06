Erhard Dietl dedicates poem and drawing to Janosch — Der Spiegel

In Germany, author and illustrator Erhard Dietl created a drawing and wrote a poem in memory of children’s writer and artist Janosch, who died this week. Der Spiegel reports.

Farewell to the author

Dietl’s drawing depicts a crying tiger duckling from Janosch’s works. In the poem, the 73-year-old illustrator called his colleague his role model because of his ease, imagination, anarchic spirit, the worlds he created and his light drawing style. Dietl also wrote that everyone would miss Janosch and asked whether he could one day come down for one last glass of wine.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Creator of the Olchis

Erhard Dietl has been illustrating children’s books since 1983. In 1990, he published the first book in the Olchis series, “Die Olchis sind da”. The characters in this series live at the Schmuddelfing dump: the green creatures like what people consider disgusting, and they never have stomach aches.

Comedian Otto Waalkes, Der Spiegel artist and cartoonist Helena Baummeister, children’s writer and illustrator Ingo Siegner, cartoonist Julian Fibach, writer Elfie Donnelly and cartoonist Thomas Plassmann also responded to Janosch’s farewell.

Read us on