Airbnb plans to begin rolling out an AI agent for travel planning in the first half of 2027. The new tool will create a personalized interface around a user's request and is intended to help organize a trip in one place.

Real-time interface

As Engadget reports, Airbnb disclosed the development of the agent in a letter to shareholders released alongside its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. The company believes that a traditional chatbot is not the optimal format for travel planning.

Depending on the request, the agent will be able to add maps, photographs, itineraries and comparisons to the interface in real time. Airbnb also said that users will be able to take actions directly within this environment. At the same time, the company did not specify which services would be available from the outset.

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Planning the entire trip

In the future, Airbnb wants the agent to help guests plan their entire trip through one service — across accommodations, hotels, services, experiences and other offerings. Airbnb had previously added, among other things, grocery delivery and rentals of cars, boats and ski equipment in selected destinations to its app.

Several months earlier, the platform also launched AI search with natural-language queries and AI descriptions for accommodation listings.

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